Samuel Blais is placed in the Toronto waivers

Samuel Blais signed a contract with the Canadiens this summer.

He took part in the Montreal practice camp before being placed in the Habs' waivers. The Leafs claimed him, and the Québécois started the season in Toronto.

But… here he is (again) in the waivers. Blais has one goal and two assists in eight games with the Leafs this season.

The #leafs have placed Sammy Blais on waivers. – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 26, 2025

What you need to know is that forwards Auston Matthews, Matthew Knies and Nicolas Roy will be back in action Wednesday night for the Leafs against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Matthews had to be made room in the 23-man roster, as he was on the injured list… and Blais was the obvious choice.

Will the Canadiens be interested in asking for him back, even with the recent signing of Alexandre Texier? Hmm…

Note, however, that Blais could be automatically traded to Laval if the Canadiens are the only club to claim him.

Correction: The Canadiens can in fact claim and loan Sammy Blais to Laval directly, if they are the only team to put in a claim. They can also keep him in MTL and loan him to Laval, without the use of waivers, if he plays less than 10 games or on the roster for 30 days. – Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) November 26, 2025

But the question still arises because Blais has the qualities of a player who can help the Canadiens right now. He plays a more robust game, he's not afraid of upsetting the opposition and he's known for his more physical style.

Florian Xhekaj fits that bill for now… but Blais also won the Stanley Cup in St. Louis. He has more experience than Arber's little brother, let's put it that way.

And it's probably Jared Davidson who would get the boot anyway if Blais came back to town. Blais has more of a 13th forward profile than Davidson, but it's also worth remembering that the Habs like to keep only 12 forwards up top when playing at home…

That said, I'm inclined to believe that Blais will be given another chance. He really wasn't bad during his time in Toronto, and he was just as good at the Canadiens' practice camp a few weeks ago.

We know what he can bring to the rink, after all. And we know that players like him can help every NHL team when needed.

Extension

Remember that Cayden Primeau was also placed in the waivers by the Leafs in early November… and was claimed by the Hurricanes.

Will Blais be claimed?