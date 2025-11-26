Red Sox now focus on offense

Just yesterday lunchtime (Tuesday), the Boston Red Sox addressed one of their shortcomings by acquiring pitcher Sonny Gray from the St. Louis Cardinals.

And it looks like that's enough on the mound for the Low Reds, at least for now. Indeed, while further additions of starting pitchers are possible, Chris Cotillo of MassLive and Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic say Boston will now focus their attention on adding an impact hitter.

Red Sox Expected To Prioritize Offense After Gray Trade https://t.co/q3y200I8IO pic.twitter.com/67OUrFNpH1 – MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) November 26, 2025

For his part, Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow of course leaves the door open for another major move in the starting rotation, but reiterates the Sox' interest in strengthening the offensive lineup.

We had been pretty transparent about our willingness to add to the rotation and our willingness to add a bat on the position player side. It's impossible to know exactly what the order of operations will be. So I don't think it's an opportunity that limits all options and that I'm only looking at position players, but I also think there's a chance that this will find its way into the discussion fields in the coming weeks.

We can therefore conclude that the rumours sending Joe Ryan or Tarik Skubal to Massachusetts can be put on ice for the time being.

As for position players, we don't expect the Red Sox to be in the Kyle Tucker derby, given that they already have a surplus of outfielders. Instead, we're thinking of names like Pete Alonso, Eugenio Suarez, Munetaka Murakami, Bo Bichette and Kyle Schwarber, not to mention a possible return of Alex Bregman.

Forward corners will obviously be a priority with Triston Casas returning from a major knee injury and clearly not the solution at first cushion.

This content was created with the help of AI.