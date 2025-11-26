Olympic Games: Scott Wedgewood added to Hockey Canada’s roster

Last night, there was only one game in the NHL… and it wasn't a good one.

The Dallas Stars beat the Edmonton Oilers 8-3, and both Oilers goalies (Calvin Pickard and Stuart Skinner) gave up four goals apiece. Skinner received… only eight shots.

Connor McDavid may defend his teammates, saying that it's a team game and that the skaters have to do a better job in front of the goalies (which is not untrue either, let's face it), but… it's tough in Edmonton.

“When the team in front of them isn't playing up to their standards then tough for a goalie to look good. I felt bad for both of them tonight.” Connor McDavid following the Oilers 8-3 loss vs. Dallas. pic.twitter.com/kh4RK0HpIo – TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 26, 2025

In reality, as we reach the quarter-way point of the season, it's clear that something has to change in Edmonton. What's going on doesn't make sense.

The club's masked men have an efficiency rate of .860 after 25 games. This is the club's worst mark for the first 25 games of a season in over 45 years.

Oilers goaltending has sunk to a level we haven't seen in 45 years (h/t @SNstats) pic.twitter.com/vu9temFRA0 – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 26, 2025

The Oilers will look at their options to improve… but it's been years of nothing changing. Will they really be able to find a decent goalie under the circumstances?

We all have our doubts.

We suspected that Team Canada (with an eye on the Olympics) couldn't be impressed by the Stuart Skinner or Samuel Montembeault of this world since the start of the season… and we've just had further proof.

According to Darren Dreger, Scott Wedgewood has been added to Hockey Canada's roster.

Scott Wedgewood has been added to Canada's list for possible Olympic participation. – Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) November 26, 2025

Wedgewood is having a great season in Colorado, which is really the club of the hour in the NHL. So it's not illogical when you look at it that way.

But seeing him on this list reminds us just how difficult it is for Canada to find a worthy goaltender, doesn't it?

You have to look at all the possibilities…

Let's not forget that the three goalkeepers who took part in the Confrontation are either off to a poor start or injured – in the case of Adin Hill. That shouldn't stop Jordan Binnington from going to the Olympics… but what if it doesn't?

overtime

– Good question.

End of support for 25 sports teams | Is McGill the canary in the mine? https://t.co/g18aiVpCd5 – La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) November 26, 2025

– His name is the talk of the town right now.

“Wilfred Nancy is one of the defining managers of the last half-decade in Major League Soccer…” MLS expert Tom Bogert tells Celtic fans what they can expect from the 48-year-old if he does become the club's new manager pic.twitter.com/uex8CvyIRP – Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) November 25, 2025

– A name to watch in the draft.

I am with @CraigJButton when it comes to Carels – he may be the top defenseman in this draft class. I'm a huge fan. – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) November 26, 2025

– Noah Dobson at the Games? [BPM Sports]

– Jamie Benn scored his 400th NHL goal yesterday.

– Several games on the schedule tonight, but none tomorrow. It's American Thanksgiving, but in Canada, we call it… Thursday.