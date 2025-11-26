NFL doors open to a Québécois receiver

Damien Alford's journey continues to gain momentum as the Québécois receiver attracts more attention than ever south of the border.

After a full season in the Canadian Football League, the Montreal athlete is finally seeing his ambition to play in the NFL move closer to a tangible reality.

Several Goodell organizations have shown sustained interest since the end of his calendar, giving a second wind to a trajectory long seen as uncertain.

His consistent performances and ability to dominate in one-on-one situations have earned him a series of unique opportunities. In recent weeks, Alford has taken part in private evaluations with New York and New Orleans, two teams in search of depth at receiver.

Further tryouts are planned with Denver and Cleveland, decisive appointments that could redefine the next steps in his professional career.

At 24, the former first-round pick from Calgary is still clinging to his American ambitions. Drafted first overall at the last Canadiens auction, he quickly established himself in the Alberta attack thanks to his size, linear speed and ability to create space.

This is in stark contrast to the disappointment of a few weeks earlier, when he was passed over in the NFL draft despite an invitation to the Kansas City mini-camp.

A Québécois talent who refuses to give up

Alford's determination was built long before he turned pro. Trained at Dalbé-Viau, he learned to climb each level with patience and conviction.

His stint with the Stampeders provided him with the ideal showcase to attract American scouts once again, determined to take a close look at a profile still on the rise.

For Alford, the next few days could represent a major turning point. After a sustained trial cycle, his NFL dream has never seemed more attainable.

This content was created with the help of AI.