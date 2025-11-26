More productive, less flashy: Alex Kovalev criticizes Ivan Demidov (and that bothers me)

Alex Kovalev gave an interview to Sergey Demidov of RG Media.

And in the text, we learn that the former Habs player refused to be honoured at the Bell Centre. Our colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois wrote an article on the subject earlier today.

But in the interview in question, Kovalev also talked about Ivan Demidov, and his comments are a little… odd. You'll understand.

The man nicknamed “The Magician” in Montreal knows that Demidov is a talented player. He sees that his style of play appeals to Canadiens fans because the youngster is capable of putting on a show when needed.

That said, according to Kovalev, Demidov needs to be less flashy… and score more goals. He'd like to see him be more productive on the ice:

His style of play is spectacular, and Montreal loves that, but he also needs to be productive: score more goals and get more points. – Alex Kovalev

Eum…

Alex Kovalev confirms that Geoff Molson and the #GoHabsGo offered to organize a night in his honor, like Andrei Markov next week, but he politely declined. Full interview below:https://t.co/4OOuy8sHhn – Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) November 26, 2025

Kovalev's exit bothers me for two reasons in particular.

1. Coming from a guy who relied on his skills to produce in the NHL, it's a bit ironic. Kovalev has always had the same style of play: that of a player who used his skills to be spectacular on the ice.

That's how he'll be remembered, after all.

2. Ivan Demidov “needs to produce more”… but he scored 17 points in his 21 games with the Canadiens this season. He has 19 points in 23 games so far in his NHL career, and is on track for a 66-point rookie campaign if he can keep up the pace.

It took Alex Kovalev a long time to produce like this in the NHL…

Seriously… Can we give Ivan Demidov a break?

The kid does what he has to do without bothering anyone, he accumulates points at a more than interesting pace, he helps the Canadiens win games in his own way…

Ah, and he's only 19. He's not playing badly enough to be criticized, and that's what bothers me about Alex Kovalev's comments.

