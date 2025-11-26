Baseball

MLB en bref : Adolis Garcia à Pittsburgh? | Marcus Semien croit en son potentiel
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB en bref : Adolis Garcia à Pittsburgh? | Marcus Semien croit en son potentiel
Credit: X

Adolis Garcia à Pittsburgh?

Ce serait un pari logique pour les Pirates.

Marcus Semien croit en son potentiel

Il pense pouvoir en donner encore pas mal offensivement parlant.

Bo Bichette et les Dodgers

Il pourrait faire la différence là-bas.

Mike Shildt à Baltimore

Il a un poste au développement des joueurs. Sa retraite a été de courte durée.

Et Brandon Hyde s'en va dans l'organisation des Rays.

Paul O'Neill n'a pas le cancer

La rumeur avait circulé.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!