MLB en bref : Adolis Garcia à Pittsburgh? | Marcus Semien croit en son potentiel

Adolis Garcia à Pittsburgh?
Ce serait un pari logique pour les Pirates.
Adolis García may have to settle for a prove-it deal, and the Pirates are a team that could use his pop says, @JimBowdenGM. pic.twitter.com/8oscCiEutg
— Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 24, 2025
Marcus Semien croit en son potentiel
Il pense pouvoir en donner encore pas mal offensivement parlant.
Marcus Semien was asked how much he thinks he has left:
“I want to play until they tell me to go home. At this point in my career, it feels extremely good to have a team that believes in me, sees what I do well, wants to help me.
Offensively, I think that I still have a lot to… pic.twitter.com/d8gBQvvsct
— SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) November 25, 2025
Bo Bichette et les Dodgers
Il pourrait faire la différence là-bas.
Read more here https://t.co/SINocmS5Cd
— Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) November 26, 2025
Mike Shildt à Baltimore
Il a un poste au développement des joueurs. Sa retraite a été de courte durée.
Orioles To Hire Mike Shildt In Player Development Role https://t.co/M3tVSi4mKQ pic.twitter.com/4RsjBig156
— MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) November 26, 2025
Et Brandon Hyde s'en va dans l'organisation des Rays.
Brandon Hyde is in talks to join the Tampa Bay Rays in an undisclosed role, sources say. While nothing is done, the former Orioles manager is expected to land in Tampa.
— Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) November 26, 2025
Paul O'Neill n'a pas le cancer
La rumeur avait circulé.
The YES Network issued a statement that Paul O'Neill **does not** have cancer, refuting social media posts that have been shared by fan groups.
— Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) November 26, 2025