Kyle Schwarber and the Phillies are not close to an agreement

The consensus for months has been that everyone expects Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies to reach an agreement on the terms of a new contract.

The guy loves playing in Philly and the people there love him. Plus, the Phillies aren't afraid to spend.

We know he's the #1 priority in Pennsylvania (I'm talking about the Phillies, obviously… even if the Pirates have their noses in the matter) since Schwarber hits hard and is a good leader of men.

But how well are negotiations going?

According to Todd Zolecki, who covers Phillies activities for MLB, Schwarber and the club aren't close to an agreement right now. Nothing really seems imminent.

The club's fans (and management) will have to be patient for the time being.

Of course, this isn't exactly out of the ordinary. After all, at this point in the off-season, only Josh Naylor (Mariners) has signed a contract worth mentioning. It's still early days.

Normally, it's around winter training (starting December 8) that things get a little busier in the baseball world.

But we're highlighting it anyway, since he's THE star free agent most likely to return with his 2025 club. In some ways, it's reminiscent of Freddie Freeman with the Braves four years ago.

But then, everyone remembers that it didn't end well for Freeman with his hometown club. And that's why a team like the Red Sox must be salivating when they see that the Phillies and designated hitter are far from a deal. #Prospects

This content was created with the help of AI.