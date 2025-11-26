Jordan Binnington in Edmonton: It rhymes… and makes a lot of sense

The Edmonton Oilers have had the same damn problem in front of the net for several years now.

But it looks like it's worse than worse right now.

Last night, Stuart Skinner (the club's #1 goaltender) gave up four goals on eight shots against the Dallas Stars. The Oilers lost 8-3, and it's clear from the team's season-to-date performance that the goalies aren't getting the job done. It's worse than in Montreal…

I feel bad for Connor McDavid. The best player in the world can't do everything on his own in Edmonton, he's just signed a new contract (at a discount, no less) and his club isn't helping him.

Perhaps, that said, the solution to the Oilers' problems lies in St. Louis. Nick Kypreos (Sportsnet) wrote about it: the Blues seem to want to turn the page on Jordan Binnington because they don't see the goalie being part of the team's “re-tool”.

Reminder: Binnington and McDavid know each other well, having won the gold medal together at the 4 Nations Confrontation…

Would Binnington solve ALL the Oilers' problems in Edmonton? Probably not.

But…

But I'm willing to bet everything I've got… saying that picking him up in St. Louis might help. We're talking about a guy with experience because he has a Stanley Cup ring and a gold medal on the international scene.

That's what the Oilers need right now. A guy who can help the club stay calm and who knows how to make the big saves in the most important moments. Binnington has proven that he can do just that…

You'll tell me that things haven't gone well for him in St. Louis since the start of the season, and that's true. But at the same time, it's not as if the team in front of him is helping him… and that's something to consider, too.

Jordan Binnington in Edmonton, that rhymes. And it seems to make a lot of sense in my head…

