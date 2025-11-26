Football coach found dead in Rimouski

The Bas-Saint-Laurent sports community is facing a difficult ordeal following the discovery of the body of Éric Avon, an educator and football enthusiast who left his mark on several generations of young athletes.

Reported missing for a week, the man was found lifeless on Wednesday afternoon in a wooded area of Parc Beauséjour, not far from the Rimouski River. The news quickly sparked a wave of emotion and solidarity across the region.

As a teacher at the Cégep de Rimouski, he was known for his dedication both in the classroom and in the field. His deep and unwavering commitment helped shape the development of school football in the region.

At the helm of the local Pionniers team, he built a reputation as a unifying coach, able to inspire discipline, camaraderie and a passion for the game.

Over the years, Avon had become a key figure in amateur sport, a mentor to many young people and a valued contributor throughout the school system. His influence extended far beyond the pitch: he embodied the importance of sport in education, the mentoring of teenagers and the development of lasting values.

A region loses a pillar of school football

The news of his death has shaken former players, colleagues, coaches and families involved in school football. Tributes are pouring in, underlining the importance of his legacy and the place he occupied in the hearts of those he accompanied.

For Rimouski and all of Quebec sport, this is an immense loss. Éric Avon's name will remain associated with the growth of student football and the human impact he left behind.

This content was created with the help of AI.