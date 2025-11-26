Canadiens: Alex Kovalev turned down an evening to be honoured at the Bell Centre

Alex Kovalev was an excellent player for the Canadiens.

No, he didn't spend 10 years in town. No, he wasn't necessarily here in his prime. Yes, he left for Ottawa because of a contract dispute. And yes, he only gave of himself when he felt like it.

But what a player he was.

Through his great talent and some memorable moments, he has his place in the history of the Canadiens in the 21st century. And Geoff Molson is fully aware of that.

Why do I say this?

Because, according to Sergei Demidov, who interviewed Kovalev for RG Media, Geoff Molson and the Canadiens have offered to prepare a tribute evening for Kovalev at the Bell Centre.

But Kovalev refused.

Alex Kovalev confirms that Geoff Molson and the Canadiens offered to organize a night in his honor, like Andrei Markov next week, but he politely refused.

Please note: #27 didn't say no because he doesn't want anything to do with Montreal. He said no because, at the time, he was a head coach in the KHL.

It's not that he didn't want to: it's that he couldn ‘t. #Nuance

Now that Kovalev has lost his KHL job and has more time on his hands, one wonders if he'll be tempted to say yes to a ceremony in the future.

Remember that in the short term (next Wednesday), it's Andrei Markov (next week) who will have one.

Andrei Markov will be honored by the Canadiens before the game against the Jets!

Seeing players from the past receive an honor is nice. It happened for P.K. Subban recently… it will be Andrei Markov's turn… Alex Kovalev is being considered…

And we imagine Sharks legend Carey Price will get his tribute when his contract expires.

Do the Canadiens surround their young players with more veterans?
Craig Button: "I don't think it ever hurts. I think it can only help"

That's what this Laval Rocket forward thinks.

