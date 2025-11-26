Blue Jays: Max Scherzer talks (really) like someone who wants to come back

In 2025, Max Scherzer wore a Blue Jays uniform. The veteran, in his 18th MLB season, decided to pitch north of the border instead of retiring.

Even though he (really) had nothing left to prove on a baseball field.

And while he didn't have a perfect season (whether due to injury or ugly outings), he really stepped up in the playoffs. He gave his club three good starts, including the one in game #7 of the World Series.

However, the 41-year-old is a free agent at the time of writing, so there's a world in which he could change address for 2026.

And when you listen to him talk, as he did on Leafs Morning Take yesterday, you hear someone who really doesn't seem to want to leave Toronto.

.@Jay_D_Rosehill straight-up asked Max Scherzer if there's unfinished business in Toronto… He sure said WE and OUR a lot. Did he tip his hand? pic.twitter.com/sWiwCMK6th – Nick Alberga (@thegoldenmuzzy) November 25, 2025

What's clear is that Scherzer still talks about the Blue Jays as if he were a member of the organization. And he isn't: he could sign with anyone at any time.

He explains that “from our point of view, we hope everyone will be back next year”. No, that doesn't exactly sound like a guy who wants to get on the first plane to a new destination.

We know that Scherzer, at 41, probably has different priorities than many free agents. At his age, being in a situation where he can win and where he knows he's comfortable is probably worth more than the few million extra another team could offer him.

No, that doesn't mean he'll definitely be back. But when you listen to him talk, you get the feeling that the chances are, shall we say, pretty good.

This content was created with the help of AI.