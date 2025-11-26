Anthony Rendon and the Angels negotiate the retirement of the unloved

Credit: Anthony Rendon signed a seven-year, $245 million contract with Anaheim after the 2019 season. That’s exactly the same contract as Stephen Strasburg, in effect. Which is worse? Hard to say. And in reality, both contracts (negotiated by Scott Boras) could end the same way. Strasburg managed to negotiate his retirement with the Nationals in 2024… […]

Anthony Rendon signed a seven-year, $245 million contract with Anaheim after the 2019 season. That's exactly the same contract as Stephen Strasburg, in effect.

Which is worse? Hard to say.

And in reality, both contracts (negotiated by Scott Boras) could end the same way. Strasburg managed to negotiate his retirement with the Nationals in 2024…

And now Rendon is doing the same thing. The Angels and the player are negotiating a buyout.

NEWS: The Angels and Anthony Rendon are in talks about buying out the final year of his contract, according to a source. The expectation is that he will retire.…https://t.co/4aDKHzZvzk – Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) November 26, 2025

If Rendon is too unwell to play in 2026 (which is likely, he who didn't play in 2025 due to a hip injury), he could just choose to stay home without helping the Angels and collecting the $38M the club owes him in 2026. He would have the right to do that.

Negotiating his buyout (and ultimately, his retirement) probably means he's open to deferring money into the future to help the Angels spend more now.

If so, it's a nice gesture on his part. The only nice gesture he's made since 2020, like…

Rendon, who doesn't like baseball, has been a horrible player for the Angels since the 2021 season. He's brought nothing to the club, aside from his poor performances and ass attitude.

He's one of the most detestable players in baseball. Nobody is really going to miss the man who had a good reputation among fans of the Washington Nationals, where he won the World Series.

I don't think people are going to miss him.

This content was created with the help of AI.