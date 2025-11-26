Adam Engstrom is in demand across the NHL: an important week for him

In recent days, the Canadiens have recalled Adam Engstrom.

Normally, when the Canadiens go on the road, they recall Marc Del Gaizo. But in this case, recalling an important prospect reminds us that the Habs are elsewhere.

It's all very well to say that the Canadiens had no choice because of the way the prospect played in Laval and because of the club's performance upstairs… but you always have a choice in life.

I'm not saying Engstrom will play 22 minutes tonight in Utah, obviously. But I don't think Habs management brought the Swede on the road just for fun.

I expect to see him make his National League debut at some point this week. Otherwise, it would be a waste of time.

Adam Engstrom today on getting the call up from Laval: “Maybe I'll have a little bit more confidence. It was a little bit nerve-wrecking when I got the call (that I was joining the Habs). It was an exciting time. I'm just really happy to be here right now.” pic.twitter.com/YspBchrCWA – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 24, 2025

However, it's logical to think that some teams are also happy to see that the defenseman, who has great potential, is eligible for a first upstairs crowd bath.

I say this because Pierre LeBrun, on Tony Marinaro's Sick Podcast, said that several NHL clubs have the defenseman in their sights and are wondering if he's up for trade. So seeing him in the NHL is an opportunity to see him in the shop window – for some organizations.

I don't know how the main guy is taking it all, but he'll have to focus on just doing his job and adapting to National League hockey. Even if it's a big week, the rest is out of his control.

What about the Canadiens? He can't stop other teams from calling if they want to call.

But while Kaiden Guhle is (often) injured and the club has Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj in its line-up on a regular basis, it can't treat Engstrom as surplus. He has to see him as a potential piece of the puzzle.

The defenseman can play on both sides (left and right) and I can't see the Habs looking to part with him. But what if an NHL club wants him for a big center?

overtime

– Interesting.

His sense of belonging to the Blue Jays is as strong as ever. https://t.co/NZK1w0nKYG – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 26, 2025

– Hey boy. Mike Babcock told Tyson Barrie he wouldn't have acquired him when he walked into his locker room. What a shitty human being.

Mike Babcock is such a dick It's been interesting seeing/hearing some stories come to light Tyson Barrie told the @EmptyNettersPod fellas that the first thing Babcock said to him when he got to Toronto was that he wouldn't have made the trade… https://t.co/Q0is21ST9b – Nick Alberga (@thegoldenmuzzy) November 26, 2025

– Read more.

ENTREVUE | The new #Isles recruiter opens up about his medical experience, and now wants to make other men aware of it Ian Laperrière opens up about having open heart surgery and hopes to raise awareness on the medical issue he experienced.. – L.A. Lariviere (@L_A_theRiver) November 26, 2025

– Well done.