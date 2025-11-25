Two big messages for Arber Xhekaj (who must understand them)

It's been a tough few weeks for the Canadiens. We know.

With the trade market fairly dead, Kent Hughes has turned to the Alexandre Texier situation to add some elbow grease to his group. Will it make a difference?

Offensively speaking, there have also been some recalls. Joshua Roy (who is already back down below), Jared Davidson and Florian Xhekaj were all recalled to compensate for injuries.

But clearly, the recall that had the biggest impact was Xhekaj's – and I say that with all due respect for Davidson's game, a player who isn't naughty under the circumstances.

Xhekaj gave the Canadiens a bit of sandpaper on Saturday. It was no great luxury.

“I feel like Xhekaj's recall challenged Anderson's status quo” https://t.co/zgQu5uG4 P5 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 25, 2025

In actual fact, his recall (and the importance the forward has taken on in just one game) means that his brother Arber, who hasn't been leading the way lately, must be getting the message.

What message? That he needs to rediscover his identity, lest he lose his place in the lineup.

And since the Canadiens also chose to recall Adam Engstrom, it's clear that Arber Xhekaj has been sent another message: not only can your brother play your role as Sheriff, but Engstrom can take your place.

Engstrom, in particular, has been called back to see what's inside him. So unless Arber becomes a forward (which never really seems to have been in the plans), he'll have to step up a notch to keep his place in the sun.

The internal struggle puts pressure on a few guys, but Arber is at the heart of the story. And the Canadiens can send him a message (skip a game) if they feel like it.

We're a long way from the days when first-round picks were rumoured for #72. But right now, he just needs to use the circumstances of the moment to get his practice camp mojo back on the ice.

