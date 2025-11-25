Treatment day: David Reinbacher will not practice today

Bad news in Laval.

The Rocket has announced that David Reinbacher, who returned to action in recent weeks, won't be able to practice like everyone else this morning.

In fact, he's entitled to a day's treatment.

Defenseman David Reinbacher will not take part in today's practice (treatment day). Defenseman David Reinbacher is not practicing today (therapy day). – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) November 25, 2025

Normally, we don't make a big deal out of a player taking advantage of a therapy day. It happens, but that doesn't mean he'll be available for the next game.

Especially since the Rocket won't play until Saturday.

But because Reinbacher is one of the club's top prospects and his state of health is a cause for concern for everyone who follows the Canadiens' activities…

Let's just say it adds another layer to the story.

It's important to mention that the Austrian has been playing well for some time now. He's getting more and more comfortable, which is ideal.

This weekend, he was particularly good.

The Rocket are currently without Adam Engstrom, who is in Utah with the Canadiens. All indications are that Reinbacher, more than ever, will have to eat big minutes without Engstrom.

Will he be healthy enough to do so? To be seen.

The Canadiens' goal will be to keep the defenseman as healthy as possible, so that he can develop and help the organization get to the next level.

Considering that we know nothing else about his absence, all the room is for speculation.

