Top-5: Four-goal game for Logan Cooley

Last night in the NHL, there were several good duels.

Seven, to be exact.

Here are the results and highlights:

Monday's slate saw the first four-goal performance of the season, courtesy of Logan Cooley.#NHLStats: https://t.co/Luof03Ozix pic.twitter.com/pqX5QpSVxk – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 25, 2025

1. Four-goal game for Logan Cooley

The NHL is in good hands.

After the Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby generations, it's now the turn of Macklin Celebrini, Connor Bedard and Logan Cooley. Yesterday, Cooley scored four goals.

Logan Cooley has the first four-goal game in Utah Mammoth history!

—

( : Scripps Sports) pic.twitter.com/EFjWDvU8GN – JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) November 25, 2025

This is the first time a franchise player has scored so many goals in a game.

In the NHL, only three players have two hat tricks: Cooley, Celebrini and Bedard.

Only players in the NHL with 2 Hat Tricks this season: – Logan Cooley (21)

– Connor Bedard (20)

– Macklin Celebrini (19) The future of the league is in good hands. pic.twitter.com/XXtbUXjWj4 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 25, 2025

Utah won 5-1 against the Knights.

In addition to his four goals, Cooley added an assist.

2. Eight-goal game for the Panthers

Last night, the Panthers showed the Predators no mercy.

Florida scored no less than eight goals to easily escape with the victory.

In the victory, Sam Reinhart scored three points.

He scored his 13th goal of the season.

Reino scores his 13th of the season as the Cats lay a BEATING on the Preds pic.twitter.com/SSZfDXeLm9 – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 25, 2025

It was reserve goalkeeper Daniil Tarasov in front of the Florida cage.

He stopped 36 of 39 shots.

He wanted to be part of the action, too.

What a mugging by Tarasov pic.twitter.com/sFu8IHikn5 – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 25, 2025

Things aren't going well in Nashville, and Barry Trotz recently sent a message to his team.

Clearly, that message didn't get through. Florida broke the ice 11 seconds after the opening face-off and scored four goals in the first period.

3. Jacob Markstrom robs Patrick Kane with a Dominik Hasek save

In New Jersey, the Devils and Red Wings played a very close game.

Late in the game, Patrick Kane had the tying goal on the tip of his stick, but Jacob Markstrom had other plans.

A Dominik Hasek save.

The Devils held on to win 4-3.

It was the 1100th game of James van Riemsdyk's career. He even scored in defeat.

JVR SCORES ONE IN HIS 1,100th GAME pic.twitter.com/jNstEyHrOd – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 25, 2025

As the match drew to a close, tempers flared.

A free-for-all broke out.

If two captains want to fight…LET THE BOYS GO!! pic.twitter.com/pRlVek6wxn – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 25, 2025

4. A heavyweight bout between Nicolas Deslauriers and Curtis Douglas

In Tampa Bay, a fight between Nicolas Deslauriers (218 lbs) and Curtis Douglas (242 lbs).

Two big men.

Nicolas Deslauriers caught Curtis Douglas with a right pic.twitter.com/cw9ysfxp3N – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 25, 2025

A fight won by the Québécois.

Douglas had the last word, however, as his team blanked the Flyers.

Final score: 3-0.

A 20-save shutout for Andrei Vasilevskiy, his 41st in his career.

BIG NIGHT FOR ANDREI VASILEVSKIY That's his 41st @pepsi shutout! pic.twitter.com/02hIFVEqFe – NHL (@NHL) November 25, 2025

In the victory, Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov shone.

They were involved in all three of their team's goals.

5. The Caps are unstoppable

The Caps are on fire these days.

We saw them recently at the Bell Centre, beating the Habs 8-4.

Yesterday, they won again, this time by a score of 5-1 against the Jackets. In their last six games, they have a 4-1-1 record.

Jakob Chychrun is having a great time. Yesterday, he scored two goals

Jakob Chychrun gets things started for the @Capitals He now has 10 points in his last eight games! pic.twitter.com/GG3vfabenl – NHL (@NHL) November 25, 2025

There's just no stopping the @Capitals tonight! With less than 20 seconds left in the period, Jakob Chychrun and John Carlson each scored to make it 4-0! pic.twitter.com/tYZri0Cgsn – NHL (@NHL) November 25, 2025

That's 21 points in 23 games this season.

11 points in his last eight games.

Washington stunned Columbus all night long.

Doesn't get much more beautiful than the passing on this Caps goal pic.twitter.com/8aacZEbzlq – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 25, 2025

In front of the cage, Logan Thompson stopped 22 pucks on 23 shots.

Overtime

– But what was he doing?

Cam Talbot looks like he took one of Biz's edibles on this play pic.twitter.com/klqnfaLSMl – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 25, 2025

– He's on fire.

Alex DeBrincat has 7 goals in his last 7 games. #LGRW – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) November 25, 2025

– Cooley leads the charge.

– Only one game on the bill tonight.