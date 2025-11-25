Hockey

Top-5: Four-goal game for Logan Cooley
Raphael Simard
Credit: X

Last night in the NHL, there were several good duels.

Seven, to be exact.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Four-goal game for Logan Cooley

The NHL is in good hands.

After the Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby generations, it's now the turn of Macklin Celebrini, Connor Bedard and Logan Cooley. Yesterday, Cooley scored four goals.

This is the first time a franchise player has scored so many goals in a game.

In the NHL, only three players have two hat tricks: Cooley, Celebrini and Bedard.

Utah won 5-1 against the Knights.

In addition to his four goals, Cooley added an assist.

2. Eight-goal game for the Panthers

Last night, the Panthers showed the Predators no mercy.

Florida scored no less than eight goals to easily escape with the victory.

In the victory, Sam Reinhart scored three points.

He scored his 13th goal of the season.

It was reserve goalkeeper Daniil Tarasov in front of the Florida cage.

He stopped 36 of 39 shots.

He wanted to be part of the action, too.

Things aren't going well in Nashville, and Barry Trotz recently sent a message to his team.

Clearly, that message didn't get through. Florida broke the ice 11 seconds after the opening face-off and scored four goals in the first period.

3. Jacob Markstrom robs Patrick Kane with a Dominik Hasek save

In New Jersey, the Devils and Red Wings played a very close game.

Late in the game, Patrick Kane had the tying goal on the tip of his stick, but Jacob Markstrom had other plans.

A Dominik Hasek save.

The Devils held on to win 4-3.

It was the 1100th game of James van Riemsdyk's career. He even scored in defeat.

As the match drew to a close, tempers flared.

A free-for-all broke out.

4. A heavyweight bout between Nicolas Deslauriers and Curtis Douglas

In Tampa Bay, a fight between Nicolas Deslauriers (218 lbs) and Curtis Douglas (242 lbs).

Two big men.

A fight won by the Québécois.

Douglas had the last word, however, as his team blanked the Flyers.

Final score: 3-0.

A 20-save shutout for Andrei Vasilevskiy, his 41st in his career.

In the victory, Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov shone.

They were involved in all three of their team's goals.

5. The Caps are unstoppable

The Caps are on fire these days.

We saw them recently at the Bell Centre, beating the Habs 8-4.

Yesterday, they won again, this time by a score of 5-1 against the Jackets. In their last six games, they have a 4-1-1 record.

Jakob Chychrun is having a great time. Yesterday, he scored two goals

That's 21 points in 23 games this season.

11 points in his last eight games.

Washington stunned Columbus all night long.

In front of the cage, Logan Thompson stopped 22 pucks on 23 shots.


Overtime

– But what was he doing?

– He's on fire.

– Cooley leads the charge.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Only one game on the bill tonight.

(Credit: Google)
