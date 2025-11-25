“The Canadiens still want to add”: scouts don’t go to Canadiens games by chance

These days, there are often plenty of scouts at Canadiens games. It's sometimes the same in Laval.

In fact, it's not surprising. Some big names may be there to spy on players with a view to Olympic selection… but others are there to analyze the club itself.

Quite normal, as I said.

You have to keep in mind that even though the Canadiens have added Alexandre Texier, he's still a guy who can be there to plug a hole in the bottom of the club's line-up.

He's not a player who really raises the team's ceiling. And he doesn't play center!

On this subject, Marco D'Amico (RG media) reported on a member of a Western NHL team who said that, no, Kent Hughes isn't done trying to move.

And so clearly, the scouts aren't at the Habs games by chance….

“Montreal isn't done, certainly. The club still wants to add a center or a top-6 player to its lineup.”

According to sources, the Canadiens are still looking to improve their top-six, with the club being followed by many teams of late. More:https://t.co/amOMq0TKst – Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) November 25, 2025

Several Western clubs(including the Canucks, Predators, Flames and Blues) could/should throw in the towel and liquidate elements for the future.

That could help the Habs.

We all agree that, right now, it's really thin at center. Nick Suzuki, Jake Evans, Oliver Kapanen and Joe Veleno are pretty much the only options right now. #TheInjuriesHurt

Kent Hughes is doing what he can by looking at all his options. Will anything come of it? Who knows, given the state of the market, which is frozen.

The trade market is completely frozen right now https://t.co /QUNgcatAHn – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 25, 2025

