Sonny Gray is traded to the Red Sox

We knew the St. Louis Cardinals would make a move this winter, as they are in the midst of a transition to better times. And now, the process has begun.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Misouri outfit has just traded starting pitcher Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox after Gray waived his no-trade clause to leave St. Louis.

Breaking: Sonny Gray traded to Red Sox – Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 25, 2025

In return, Chaim Bloom, who just danced with his former team, gets his hands on two pitchers, left-hander Brandon Clarke and right-hander Richard Fitts.

Full trade, per ESPN sources: Boston Red Sox receive: Sonny Gray and cash St. Louis Cardinals receive: LHP Brandon Clarke and RHP Richard Fitts – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 25, 2025

Gray's contract has been reworked for one year plus a mutual option. His salary in 2026 will be $31 million plus a $10 million mutual option buyout. The gunner will therefore essentially earn $41 million for one year. For their part, the Cards will send no less than $20 million to Boston to cover part of this fee.

Source confirms: Sonny Gray traded from Cardinals to Red Sox. Contract being reworked to one-year plus mutual option. 2026 salary will be $31M, mutual option buyout of $10M. Gray essentially getting $41M for one year. – Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 25, 2025

The right-hander will leave the Cardinals after two seasons there and join a Boston rotation that needed reinforcements to surround Garrett Hook. Gray finished last season with a record of fourteen wins against eight losses and an earned run average of 4.28, also making 201 strikeouts in the process.

Sure, Gray will be able to give the Low Reds innings, but Sox chief of baseball operations Breslow has said he's aiming for a number-two starter, which Gray is not.

