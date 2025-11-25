Practice: Adam Engström was in rotation with… Arber Xhekaj

The Canadiens practiced this afternoon in Salt Lake City.

And right off the bat, it's pertinent to know that Adam Engström practiced as an extra, but was in rotation with Arber Xhekaj. That's saying a lot.

At least, it suggests that it's Arber who could come out of the line-up if Engström gets a chance to shine…

Practice at the foot of the mountains Read ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/7lvcMmuloz – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 25, 2025

Does this surprise me? Not necessarily. Arber hasn't been playing great hockey lately, and he looks like a guy who's lost his identity. He doesn't hit anymore, he doesn't fight anymore…

It makes you wonder where he is these days, the Sheriff. And if there's one guy who needs to be bailed out to make room for Engström, a defenseman more complete than #72… by necessity, it's Arber right now.

But while we're on the subject of practice, let's not forget this: Alexandre Texier has shown just how good his hands are.

How good?

The Habs' new player completely – but COMPLETELY – undercut Samuel Montembeault in a mini shootout. Monty didn't see a thing and Texier seems to have really impressed his teammates.

Turn up your phone or computer and listen to the guys' reaction to his goal:

Alexandre Texier at Habs practice in Utah today pic.twitter.com/uMEelbeITS – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 25, 2025

Right now, there are a lot of positive comments about Texier. His former teammates in particular have praised his talent, and we saw at practice today why they were so keen to speak well of him.

Like Engström, Texier was also an extra. He was in rotation with Josh Anderson on the club's 3rd line, according to the Canadiens, and we shouldn't necessarily expect to see him play tomorrow night against the Mammoth.

But that's okay too. Giving him a few practices to help him acclimatize to the Habs system wouldn't be a bad thing…

