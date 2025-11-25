MLB en bref : Les Blue Jays dans le trouble? | Un gros montant pour Paul Skenes

Les Blue Jays dans le trouble?

Ont-ils fait de la publicité au Japon sans l'accord de la MLB?

There was a big boxing match in Japan overnight, and Toronto Blue Jays logos were on the ring. Not a bad way to make inroads in a foreign country, right? Well, there's one hiccup. With @MitchBannon https://t.co/ZnKhVaJRAj — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) November 24, 2025

Un gros montant pour Paul Skenes

Des bonis de 3.4 M$ pour un jeune pré-arbitrage, ça ne s'était jamais vu avant.

Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes breaks records with a massive $3.4M pre-arbitration bonus—the biggest ever from the MLB bonus pool! #MLB — Get More Sports (@GetMore_Sports) November 25, 2025

L'avenir de Corey Seager

À court terme, ça devrait être au Texas.

“I still think the overwhelming likelihood is that Corey Seager remains a member of the Rangers on Opening Day.” – @jonmorosi via #MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/5O9ROa2HdF — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 24, 2025

Le dossier Sandy Alcantara

Pour éviter un grief (trop petite masse salariale), les Marlins devraient garder leur lanceur.

Sandy Alcantara was a rumored Cubs trade target all season (and again this winter), but the Marlins might face a significant financial roadblock in any deal involving him. And not in the way you might think. More here https://t.co/AJEdiAE9gh — Michael Cerami (@Michael_Cerami) November 24, 2025

Munetaka Murakami à Boston?

Possible.

“So the best fit for Munetaka Murakami, a 26-year-old with incredible power but glaring questions about his ability to make contact, might be the Boston Red Sox.” – @ByMcCullough pic.twitter.com/wINx8VGpWh — Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) November 25, 2025

Rodolfo Castro à Toronto?

Ce serait un contrat des mineures.