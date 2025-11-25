Baseball

MLB en bref : Les Blue Jays dans le trouble? | Un gros montant pour Paul Skenes
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: MLB

Les Blue Jays dans le trouble?

Ont-ils fait de la publicité au Japon sans l'accord de la MLB?

Un gros montant pour Paul Skenes

Des bonis de 3.4 M$ pour un jeune pré-arbitrage, ça ne s'était jamais vu avant.

L'avenir de Corey Seager

À court terme, ça devrait être au Texas.

Le dossier Sandy Alcantara

Pour éviter un grief (trop petite masse salariale), les Marlins devraient garder leur lanceur.

Munetaka Murakami à Boston?

Possible.

Rodolfo Castro à Toronto?

Ce serait un contrat des mineures.

