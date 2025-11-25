MLB en bref : Les Blue Jays dans le trouble? | Un gros montant pour Paul Skenes

Les Blue Jays dans le trouble?
Ont-ils fait de la publicité au Japon sans l'accord de la MLB?
There was a big boxing match in Japan overnight, and Toronto Blue Jays logos were on the ring. Not a bad way to make inroads in a foreign country, right? Well, there's one hiccup. With @MitchBannon https://t.co/ZnKhVaJRAj
— Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) November 24, 2025
Un gros montant pour Paul Skenes
Des bonis de 3.4 M$ pour un jeune pré-arbitrage, ça ne s'était jamais vu avant.
Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes breaks records with a massive $3.4M pre-arbitration bonus—the biggest ever from the MLB bonus pool! #MLB
— Get More Sports (@GetMore_Sports) November 25, 2025
L'avenir de Corey Seager
À court terme, ça devrait être au Texas.
“I still think the overwhelming likelihood is that Corey Seager remains a member of the Rangers on Opening Day.”
– @jonmorosi via #MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/5O9ROa2HdF
— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 24, 2025
Le dossier Sandy Alcantara
Pour éviter un grief (trop petite masse salariale), les Marlins devraient garder leur lanceur.
Sandy Alcantara was a rumored Cubs trade target all season (and again this winter), but the Marlins might face a significant financial roadblock in any deal involving him. And not in the way you might think.
More here https://t.co/AJEdiAE9gh
— Michael Cerami (@Michael_Cerami) November 24, 2025
Munetaka Murakami à Boston?
Possible.
“So the best fit for Munetaka Murakami, a 26-year-old with incredible power but glaring questions about his ability to make contact, might be the Boston Red Sox.”
– @ByMcCullough pic.twitter.com/wINx8VGpWh
— Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) November 25, 2025
Rodolfo Castro à Toronto?
Ce serait un contrat des mineures.
Source: The #BlueJays are signing IF Rodolfo Castro to a minor league deal with a spring training invite.
Castro spent 2025 in Triple-A with the Phillies.
He has 194 games of MLB experience between the Pirates and Phillies from 2021-23. pic.twitter.com/Sq5JYThfFw
— Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) November 25, 2025