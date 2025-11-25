Ketel Marte: the Blue Jays called the Diamondbacks

Will the Blue Jays be able to sign a big name?

Right now, we know that Kyle Tucker's name refuses to die in the city. The Queen City club is very active in the matter, even if the Blue Jays don't really need another outfielder.

What about Bo Bichette?

If he doesn't come back to town, his production will have to be replaced. And to protect themselves from a possible departure of Bo Bichette, the Blue Jays are currently looking at their options.

Of the lot?

According to Jon Morosi's information, the Blue Jays and Phillies have called the Diamondbacks regarding Ketel Marte, a player who could well be called upon to leave the Arizona desert.

“The Diamondbacks are actively listening.”@jonmorosi has the latest on Ketel Marte potentially being traded this offseason pic.twitter.com/hjlD93EdqW – MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 25, 2025

Andres Gimenez could inevitably go the way of the shortstop, should Marte come to town.

Marte is obviously an excellent player. He's been in Arizona for nine years and we know the Phillies and Blue Jays aren't on his no-trade list right now.

At the start of the 2026 season, he'll hit 10 years of service. If he's still with the Diamondbacks by then, he'll have a full no-trade clause, since the collective bargaining agreement offers such a clause to guys with 10 years of service, including five in a row with their current club.

But the player's attitude problems(reported in recent months) mean that his $105 million contract (from 2025 to 2030, plus a one-year player option) could be traded.

Do the Blue Jays think he's good enough to go out and get him, despite his attitude, his contract and the price the DBacks will ask in return for his services? To be seen.

But it's one to watch.

This content was created with the help of AI.