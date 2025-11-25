“Jonathan Marchessault could have joined the Canadiens if the club had wanted him to.”

About 18 months ago, the Canadiens and Jonathan Marchessault talked about the possibility of him coming to town.

As everyone knows, it didn't work out. The Québécois followed Steven Stamkos and Brady Skjei to Nashville to play for a club that was then on the rise.

Things change quickly, don't they?

All this to say that, at the moment, the Québécois' contract of $5.5 million per year until 2029 seems to be a reason why the Preds can't easily trade him.

That's not to say he won't ever be traded, of course. But his poor start to the season makes the whole thing… more complicated.

On that subject, it's worth mentioning that Renaud Lavoie, who is well connected in the hockey world, addressed the subject of Jonathan Marchessault in his column yesterday with Jean-Charles Lajoie.

What he had to say? The Canadiens could have gotten their hands on the Québécois forward if they'd wanted to. But with more than three years left at $5.5 million a year, and the Preds having no intention of holding back on salary, it's a no-go.

Let's not forget that the Québécois has control over his destiny, and that he chatted with the Canadiens last summer. Reading between the lines, we understand that playing in Montreal wouldn't necessarily be a no-no for the player.

Especially if it gets him out of Nashville?

It's logical to think that without a salary holdback, Hughes would say no. After all, he didn't want to give the player a long contract to avoid dealing with his bad years at the end of his contract.

Why would he go after him at full price now, when he's not rolling?

If Steven Stamkos signs on to stay in Nashville this season, maybe the Preds, as the market evolves (when sellers decide to do their job), will decide to withhold money from Marchessault's contract.

When that happens, we'll see what the Habs decide to do… even if the Québécois isn't a center.

