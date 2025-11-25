Hockey

Jakub Dobes to face Mammoth tomorrow evening
Marc-Olivier Cook
The Canadiens are in Salt Lake City for tomorrow night's game against the Mammoth.

Martin St-Louis' men will be looking for their second win of the season against André Tourigny's team.

And for the occasion, Jakub Dobes will be in goal for the Habs. St-Louis is putting its faith in the goalie who's doing best at the moment, and that's no surprise… because the Mammoth still has a lot of firepower.

Dobes deserved to play, too.

Samuel Montembeault hasn't won since November 8… and he hasn't been super solid in front of his net, either. He's giving away a lot of goals to the opposition and is having trouble regaining his confidence.

Dobes has had a tougher time… but he was solid against the Leafs on Saturday night. Let's hope the Canadiens can keep it up.

