With the departures of Rafael Devers and Alex Bregman (for the time being), the Boston Red Sox have some money to spend this off-season. In fact, the Boston team's head of baseball operations, Craig Breslow, is adamant that the Low Reds will explore all avenues to improve their lineup.

And one of those avenues seems to be the number-two position. According to The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal and Jen McCaffrey, the Red Sox are showing interest in catcher J.T. Realmuto, who remains the top prospect on the roster. Realmuto, who remains one of the best at his position, but who fell below the league's offensive average in 2025 for the first time in a very long time.

Acquiring another catcher is not a major priority for the Sox, at least on the surface. But the Red Sox are showing interest in J.T. Realmuto, according to people briefed on their discussions.

If Realmuto and Carlos Narvaez formed a duo behind the plate, they could perform better offensively than last season by sharing the workload.

However, this would mean the end of Connor Wong's tenure in Boston. The Red Sox would then have to find a dance partner to send his $1.3 million salary elsewhere.

Despite current rumors, Realmuto is still expected to return to the Philadelphia Phillies, his team since 2019. He and his family own a home in Clearwater, Florida, site of the Phillies' spring camp, and spend part of the winter there.

What's more, it seems that representatives from the City of Brotherly Love have an interest in bringing him back to their ranks.

