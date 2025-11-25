J-S Dea doesn’t like the Habs’ decision with Texier: “They wasted a contract to bring him to Montreal”

The Canadiens needed reinforcements.

Kent Hughes offered a one-year contract to Alexandre Texier, an NHL-caliber player who didn't fit into the Blues' plans in St. Louis.

But in Jean-Sébastien Dea's eyes, it shouldn't have happened. The man who once belonged to the Canadiens organization emptied his heart a little during his column today on BPM Sports…

According to the former Rocket player, the Canadiens should have given the chance to a Rocket veteran instead. He talked about Laurent Dauphin, who is having a really good AHL season in Laval.

They (the Canadiens) wasted a contract to bring Texier to Montreal […] It's not true, basically, that if you do everything the team asks of you… you'll get your opportunity. – Jean-Sébastien Dea

*Regarding the acquisition of Alexandre Texier*, Laurent Dauphin should have had his say Laurent Dauphin should have had his chance according to Jean-Sébastien Dea! Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/xoIb8oO71s – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 25, 2025

On the one hand, his comments may be understandable. There are guys who deserve the chance to make their mark anywhere in the AHL (not just Laval) who never get a real chance either.

And it makes you wonder if the Rocket players might get less stoned in the coming weeks knowing that the Canadiens aren't interested in recalling veterans from Laval.

But on the other hand, the Canadiens knew what they were getting into when they offered Alexandre Texier a contract. We're talking about a guy who's already proven himself and had his share of success in the National League.

That said, Jean-Sébastien Dea has already complained that the Canadiens didn't call him back when he was playing in Laval. There seems to be a certain bitterness in his comments, and he seems to resent the Canadiens for not giving opportunities to older players – as was the case during his time with the Montreal organization.

I'm having trouble getting my head around all this. Because there are arguments that make sense on both sides of the coin…

Overtime

Milan Lucic is released from his professional trial with the Springfield Thunderbirds! pic.twitter.com/gyAEYRIAPv – RDS (@RDSca) November 25, 2025

What will Matheson's contract look like? pic.twitter.com/GzkndwiiqB – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 25, 2025

