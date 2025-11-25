Here’s (exactly) what it will take to get Ryan O’Reilly out of Nashville

The Canadiens need a center. It's probably the worst-kept secret in Montreal right now.

And, meanwhile…

In Nashville, things are going really badly for the Preds. There are guys like Jonathan Marchessault, Steven Stamkos and Ryan O'Reilly who could be useful to the Canadiens (at different levels)… but it's especially O'Reilly's name that becomes interesting when you think of the Canadiens' current needs.

That said, Pierre LeBrun revealed some really pertinent information in the recent Insider Trading segment(TSN): to get O'Reilly out of Nashville, it's going to take a first-round pick… and a “Category A” prospect.

Would Kent Hughes be interested in going that route between now and the trade deadline in March?

As mentioned on Insider Trading, the price on Ryan O'Reilly if the Predators decide to move him later this season would be a first round pick plus an A level prospect … https://t.co/0b3JYSYueP – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) November 25, 2025

The question arises… because the Canadiens have the resources to move.

The Habs have five first-round picks until 2030, and we know that the club's bank of prospects is still interesting. Adam Engström, David Reinbacher, Jacob Fowler, Alexander Zharovsky, Michael Hage…

We know that Kent Hughes is not closed to the idea of overpaying to help his club. But the question is… is he interested in parting with one of his top prospects (plus a first-round pick) for a 34-year-old veteran not named Sidney Crosby?

All in all, the way things have been going in Nashville since the start of the season, there's every reason to believe that Ryan O'Reilly could be traded by March 2026.

He's won the Stanley Cup, he's captained a club, he's one of the best two-way players in the National League…

There will be a multitude of teams interested in his services, to put it another way. And you have to wonder if the Canadiens will be one of the clubs pushing hard to get him out of Nashville.

Overtime

– I agree.

He hasn't been the same man on the ice for three weeks. https://t.co/D2UHUbHl1m – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 26, 2025

– Interesting…

Parallels between Barett Hayton and Juraj Slafkovsky? Today on Le Retour, André Tourigny explained the positive effects of a line change pic.twitter.com/OO8nPkBX3D – Martin Lemay (@MartinLemay) November 26, 2025

– Of note.

“He isn't on the trip and he hasn't skated on his own yet. He's a few weeks away. Duchene I think returns this weekend,” Newkirk on Harley health now on @sports1440 #Stars – Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) November 25, 2025

– Really?