Canadiens: one less rival in the race for a center

For the past few months, what was the buzz in British Columbia? That the Vancouver Canucks were looking for reinforcements on their center line.

They had J.T. Miller in their ranks recently… but they needed to trade him.

Whenever there was a player available, we knew that the Canucks' name would, at some point, come up in the conversation to acquire him.

However, you know as well as I do that the market never really opened up in 2025. There were too few centers available (both this summer and in recent weeks), and no-trade clauses made it difficult.

The result? The Canucks didn't get the reinforcement they wanted, which means their start to the season is more complicated than expected in terms of their position in the standings.

The standings are starting to become significant as the American Thanksgiving is upon us, and the Canucks are well aware that they don't have the club to wreak havoc in 2026.

And that's why, according to tipster Elliotte Friedman, the Vancouver club is ready to listen to offers to let go of veterans whose contracts are about to expire.

Sources: Canucks make “veterans” available, but not Hughes at this timehttps://t.co/HAPShtJW6B – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 25, 2025

Please note: this does not mean that Quinn Hughes will be traded to the Devils anytime soon. There's no indication that the Canucks are at that point and that the player has asked to leave.

So, by necessity, this means that the hockey bosses in Vancouver will be more in the process of selling than looking for reinforcements at center. And that's one less club for the Canadiens to worry about.

Unless we're talking about a prospect. But as you know, the Canadiens aren't there yet.

Yes, the Habs have picked up Alexandre Texier. However, he's not the saviour in town… and he doesn't play center. So if Kent Hughes can get himself a second center, he'll certainly consider the idea.

