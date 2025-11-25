Best players aged 21 and under: Reinbacher beaten by 15-, 16- and 17-year-olds

Everyone knows what the “problem” with David Reinbacher is.

The youngster may have great potential… but seeing him injured so often is worrying for some. He's not able to stay healthy, and that's causing his development to slide in one direction.

That's not ideal, especially for a defenseman.

Want to know how many people don't believe in him?

In a recent ranking of the 100 best players aged 21 and under, Reinbacher is at position #97. But that's not the worst end of the story.

In the ranking in question, which comes from The Hockey News, we also find… guys aged 15, 16 and 17. This means that some guys much younger than him are already ahead in their progression, according to those who created the ranking, which also caught the attention of Simon Boisvert and Mathias Brunet(Mathias et le Serpent) :

The Habs are still well represented in The Hockey News rankings. We find :

Lane Hutson at #5

Ivan Demidov at #7

Juraj Slafkovsky at #17

Jacob Fowler at 43rd

Michael Hage in 63rd place

But if we go back to Reinbacher, we can see just how much the Canadiens' own defenseman isn't universally appreciated. Rankings are worth what they're worth… but seeing that there are so many younger players listed before him, it shows that he's not the most popular prospect at the moment.

That may change over time, though.

Reinbacher is having a good time right now in Laval… but he hurt himself (again) in his team's last game and missed the Rocket's practice today. He's solid when he plays.

But then again, that's the problem: he doesn't play all the time… and it's really starting to work against him.

Overtime

– Oh.

Elliotte Friedman: Re Leafs/Craig Berube: Last week I completely felt strongly that he wasn't in any jeopardy and I still don't know that he is, I just think the longer this goes on…everybody here is gonna be on alert – Real Kyper and Bourne (11/24) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) November 25, 2025

– Of note.

Parssinen placed in waivers by Rangershttps://t.co/ZCOBToblLd – RDS (@RDSca) November 25, 2025

– Your pick?

The goals are fine as wine this week Beck Malenstyn or William Nylander: who had the better goal? Goals of the Week | Presented by @KalTire pic.twitter.com/cbJpiNu9zz – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 25, 2025

– Canada will have a great club at the CMJ.