Angels interested in Cody Bellinger

The Los Angeles Angels haven't reached the playoffs since 2014 and have finished with a record below the .500 mark in the last nine seasons.

And if the California outfit doesn't want to relive Groundhog Day, they have a glaring need for both a left-handed hitter and an outfielder, specifically in center field. In fact, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Angels are interested in Cody Bellinger with a view to moving him to everyday center field in 2026.

The #Angels have interest in bringing Cody Bellinger back to L.A.https://t.co/jg3n6BwR5t pic.twitter.com/WcBiUVXfaj – MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) November 24, 2025

Bellinger played primarily left field for the New York Yankees last season, but also played in the other two outfields. The fact that he hits from left combined with his excellent defense would be a perfect match for what the Angels are looking for.

Los Angeles currently has a reliable outfielder in its line-up in Jo Adell, with Mike Trout and Jorge Soler clearly full-time, or near-full-time, hitters of choice, and Taylor Ward having been traded to the Baltimore Orioles in return for the services of pitcher Grayson Rodriguez.

The Angels won't be alone, however, as the Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays are also interested, to name but a few.

The Southern California representatives have around $40 million to spend this winter, and Bellinger is expected to land a six-year contract in the $160 million range on the free agent market.

It's about time the Angels got their hands on a big fish, but even if Bellinger were to land in Los Angeles, there would still be several gaps to address before they pull themselves out of the doldrums.

This content was created with the help of AI.