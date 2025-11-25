Alexandre Texier is not expected to play tomorrow

Alexandre Texier has now been with the Montreal Canadiens for (just over) 48 hours.

He signed a contract with the Habs on Sunday afternoon… but even so, he's already had two practices with his new teammates.

The question, however, is this: When's his first game in the blue, white and red?

Renaud Lavoie had more to say about all this in his column of the day with JiC. The TVA Sports journalist mentioned that we “shouldn't” expect to see Texier play tomorrow night in Salt Lake City… and that we might also have to wait a little longer to see him get his chance.

And you know what? It's normal to know that he shouldn't play tomorrow. And I have a reason in mind…

In the team's last game, we saw Florian Xhekaj make his National League debut.

And it worked. Arber's little brother played well and brought energy to the rink for the rest of his teammates. In particular, he won his battle with Dakota Mermis, and the Canadiens players came out to congratulate him, one after the other, while Florian was in the penalty box.

Florian Xhekaj made his NHL debut for the Montreal Canadiens tonight and of course he dropped the gloves vs Toronto. But the best part? His brother Arber was fired up for him on the bench. Nothing hits like a wholesome brother moment in hockey. pic.twitter.com/tAjYarLk3I – Tyler S (@Tyler_SS11) November 23, 2025

The point I'm trying to make here is that the Canadiens played so well against the Leafs that it would be a little odd to change the formula that got the team out of there with the W.

Alexandre Texier is a good hockey player and everyone knows it… but it worked last game with the players in place. And if all the guys are healthy tomorrow, I don't see why Martin St-Louis would make any changes to his line-up.

I can't wait to see Texier in uniform. But from what we understand, at the moment, that's not going to happen tomorrow.

It remains to be seen whether the Frenchman will play his first game with the Canadiens on Friday (in Vegas), Saturday (in Colorado) or the following week…

