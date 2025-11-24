Yankees: Hal Steinbrenner takes fans for suitcases

The New York Yankees, as we all know, are a money-printing machine. The team's popularity extends beyond baseball, and few teams have more revenue than they do in the world of professional sports.

I'm not telling you anything here. But that's because you're not the club's owner, Hal Steinbrenner.

The latter, in fact, spoke to the media today. And what we learned from his press conference is that he really does take the fans for a ride.

First of all, Steinbrenner said that it's not fair to say that the Yankees are a profitable organization. He cites the fact that the club has big expenses, which means they add up quickly.

Nothing less.

Hal Steinbrenner said it is “not fair” to assume the Yankees make a profit. “I don't want to get into it, but that's not a fair statement or an accurate statement. Everybody wants to talk about revenues. They need to talk about our expenses, including the $100 million dollar.. – Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) November 24, 2025

The club makes no secret of the fact: it would ideally like to reduce its wage bill, as long as the club can aspire to win the World Series. And in reality, this is understandable: any company would like to pay less for big results.

This one's still okay.

Steinbrenner isn't opposed to the idea of a salary cap (which, in reality, would be detrimental to the Yankees' advantage). That said, he's adamant that if there's a cap, there should also be a salary floor.

And again, it's not exactly a measure that would benefit the Yankees.

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner once again said he'd support a salary cap – if it comes with a floor: “Something that would be reasonable enough that it would improve competitive balance significantly in the sport, which many fans would argue is not good enough. I think we've.. – Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) November 24, 2025

What's clear is that Steinbrenner's comments don't exactly suggest that he's desperate for his club to win the World Series again. Rather, his main priority seems to be to ensure a level playing field among the 30 MLB clubs and to limit spending.

Had this come from the Rockies' owner, it would have made sense. But coming from a Steinbrenner, I don't need to tell you that it doesn't go over very well in the Bronx.

This content was created with the help of AI.