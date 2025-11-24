After a somewhat disappointing 2025 campaign, the Boston Red Sox will look to improve their lineup this winter, which is on the right track. The Massachusetts representatives need to make at least two personnel moves if they are to compete with the top teams in the American League's Eastern Section.

And it appears that, for a rare occasion recently, the Bas Rouges will be spending more than usual this off-season. Indeed, according to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic, Boston's plan is to spend over the $244 million luxury tax threshold this winter.

It remains likely that the club will spend beyond the $244 million threshold for 2026. That said, to add a top-notch starting pitcher as well as at least one big bat and one or two relievers, the team will need to be active on both the free agent and trade markets.

Bringing Alex Bregman back into the fold is the most likely route, as the Red Sox have already seen what he can do for the organization. Kyle Schwarber and Pete Alonso, however, are two other big names who have been linked to Boston.

Recently-assigned Japanese MLB outfielder Kazuma Okamoto offers another option for the club as a right-handed first baseman.

If the Red Sox take care of the middle of the offensive order and add a quality arm to the starting rotation, they'll be in a good position at the start of the 2026 season.

Let's not forget that the Bostonnais will be able to count on the services of Roman Anthony for the entire campaign, who posted a .292 batting average with eight long balls, 32 runs produced, 40 bases on balls and 18 doubles in 71 games played.

