There's one quote I can't get out of my head about the Canadiens. What quote?

I'm talking about the time Kent Hughes said that to improve his club, he would consider overpaying in order to achieve his goal of improving the Montreal Canadiens.

That's quite a quote.

What I like to keep in mind is that this quote was reported in October, when everything was going well for the Canadiens. Things have changed since then. #Injuries

Since this wasn't the first time Hughes had said this, I really don't think he's about to make a mistake by overpaying for the wrong guy at the wrong time.

But I like the quote because everyone knows that the Canadiens want to improve these days. Everyone knows that Kent Hughes is on the phone.

And it's in this context that Darren Dreger's words on the Barn Burner podcast resonate.

“The Canadiens have a pile of good young talent and Kent Hughes is willing to pay.” – Kent Hughes

In reality, this quote from Darren Dreger is further proof of what we know: there are too many buyers for the number of clubs that want to sell, right now.

There's parity in the NHL…

With American Thanksgiving just around the corner, it's assumed that many clubs will realize that the playoffs are more dream than reality in 2026.

And maybe that could get the market moving. Perhaps…

