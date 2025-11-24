See how the Carabins and Pepe Gonzalez beat the odds

By lifting the Vanier Cup for the third time in their history, the Université de Montréal Carabins gave an eloquent answer to those who were predicting a rebuilding year.

The departure of star quarterback Jonathan Sénécal suggested a step backwards in the team's cycle, but the Montreal program instead demonstrated an exceptional ability to renew its offensive identity without losing its effectiveness.

Sénécal, winner of the prestigious Hec Crighton Trophy in 2023, had guided the Bleus to top honors in the national final against the UBC Thunderbirds. His departure represented a huge void, both in terms of leadership and production.

“I can't believe it! At first, I just wanted to earn the starting job, but I quickly saw the potential of our group and realized we could make history.” – via an article by Richard Boutin of Journal de Québec

Yet what seemed like a weakness became the starting point for a new era, embodied by the emergence of a young quarterback from Mexico.

Pepe Gonzalez quickly dispelled any doubts with his calm and surgical precision. His meteoric rise culminated on Saturday in Regina, where he led a masterful offensive performance in a 30-16 win over the Saskatchewan Huskies.

In this duel for the national title, he completed 27 of 33 passes for 344 yards and three majors, a performance that earned him the Ted Morris Trophy for the final's most valuable player.

A rookie that changes everything

Two days before this historic victory, Gonzalez Garza had already made his mark at the U Sports banquet by receiving the Peter Gorman Trophy, awarded to the country's top rookie.

Trained with the Phénix d'André-Grasset in Division 1 of Quebec college football, he has established himself as the centerpiece of a revitalized offense, giving the Carabins unexpected stability and a most promising future.

