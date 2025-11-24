Reinbacher: the Habs needed a right-hander, but recalled Engström before him anyway

The Canadiens needed to recall a defenseman before heading out West.

With Kaiden Guhle injured, there were only six healthy defensemen up top (Hutson, Matheson, Dobson, Carrier, Xhekaj and Struble) and they needed another guy with the team for the trip.

Adam Engström got the call yesterday. The Laval star deserved to be called back, and it's a nice vote of confidence from the Canadiens, too.

Adam Engström his season in the AHL: – 5 goals (1st in AHL)

– 9 assists

– 14 points

– 50 shots on goal

– +8 plus/minus Will get his first opportunity in the NHL. pic.twitter.com/XPqpIJHuQj – Canadiens Muse (@Canadiens_Muse) November 23, 2025

Looking at the Canadiens' blue-line roster, one thing stands out: Martin St-Louis' lineup is missing a right-handed defenseman.

Dobson plays to Matheson's right, Carrier plays to Xhekaj's right… and the more versatile Hutson plays to Struble's right.

That said, it would have been “logical” to recall David Reinbacher from Laval because he throws from the right too. There are factors to consider: the defender is coming back from injury, he hasn't played much this season and he needs quality playing time to progress.

On the other hand, the fact that Engström went ahead of him and was recalled by the Canadiens in his place also speaks volumes. Engström is capable of playing on the right, but still.

At least Reinbacher (seven points in ten games) will have the opportunity to be the Rocket's #1 defenseman in Engström's absence. And maybe that's not such a bad thing either, really.

It might have been too soon to recall Reinbacher from Laval.

Things are going well for him right now and it's important to see him regain his confidence. He hasn't played much in the last two years and still has a long way to go before becoming a regular player in the National League.

But I wonder how Reinbacher feels about Engström being called up before him. I just hope he doesn't let it go to his head, because there are some rather special circumstances surrounding this recall.

Maybe it would have been different if Reinbacher had played every Rocket game since the start of the season…

Overtime

– It's coming!

– He's having a superb season.

“I did everything I could to have that kind of start. “#LetsGoPens winger Anthony Mantha is currently on a 31-goal, 55-point pace, which would both be career-highs for him. On what's behind his hot start with the Penguins @TheHockeyNews #NHL https://t.co/CUcnStm48H – Kelsey Surmacz (@kelsey_surmacz4) November 24, 2025

– Read on.

Boston could receive a huge return for one of its outfielders. https://t.co/sbacyZPROf – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 24, 2025

– Great news.