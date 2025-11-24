Québécois Alouettes prospect receives good news from the organization

The Montreal Alouettes have confirmed the arrival of a number of young offensive talents, including a Québécois who intends to make his mark in the professional ranks after a dominant career with the Rouge et Or.

First of all, American blocker Donald Ventrelli has signed an initial agreement until 2027. His presence is intended to solidify the team's quarterback protection and improve execution on the ground, two aspects the team wanted to strengthen for the coming seasons.

The club also extended the commitment of Québécois receiver Isaac Gaillardetz until 2028, confirming their confidence in a prospect from local university football. At 6 foot 3 and 215 pounds, Gaillardetz turned heads at the last training camp in Saint-Jérôme in 2025, demonstrating an interesting combination of size, explosiveness and reliability in the air.

Selected in the sixth round (53rd overall) at the auction, he quickly distinguished himself by his sense of timing and ability to win physical duels.

A native ofLaval University‘s Rouge et Or program, Gaillardetz concluded his final season on a particularly eloquent note. Recognized on the RSEQ All-Star Offensive Team, he racked up 512 yards on 31 catches and scored four touchdowns in just eight games.

His contribution helped his team reach the finals of the Jacques-Dussault Cup, a feat that consolidated his status as an impact player at the university level. He was injured against the Carabins, however, and is now undergoing a period of rehabilitation before preparing for the next practice camp.

Two ongoing signings

By signing an experienced blocker and an up-and-coming young receiver, the Alouettes are demonstrating their desire to build a more complete and durable attack. The organization is thus investing in a mix of experience and home-grown talent, a formula that could prove decisive in the coming years.

