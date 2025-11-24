Nolan Arenado: he won’t be easy to trade

Credit: Sep 25, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) reacts in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Last year, Nolan Arenado was almost traded to the Houston Astros. The interested party said no.

Eventually, his name circulated elsewhere in baseball (notably Anaheim), but he missed his window to be traded. So he stayed in St. Louis for the entire 2025 season.

I don't think he's unhappy in St. Louis, anyway.

This year, with the youngsters growing on the Cardinals, there's a greater sense of urgency to trade the star player, whose best years are clearly behind him.

But even if St. Louis were to withhold salary (Arenado is due $37 million over the next two years) and the principal interested party still knows how to play defensively, one wonders who will want him.

Mike Petrillo (MLB.com) has written a paper on the subject… and clearly, we realize that the question is a good one. And why? Because very few clubs can and potentially want to go after him. And Arenado, even if he's less careful than last year, can say no to a deal.

We're in for another winter of “so is Nolan Arenado getting traded, or what” discussion, but the fits are … somewhat hard to find? A 30 team countdown to find a new home, if there is one: -> https://t.co/Qzp5jjjBKM – Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) November 24, 2025

Could the Red Sox, who came close to acquiring him a year ago, obtain his services if Alex Bregman were to sign elsewhere? Maybe, yes.

I can see the Tigers being interested in Arenado. I see the Phillies in the mix. But those clubs certainly won't be in the running until better options are on the table.

In reality, I agree with the basic text's conclusion: it's perhaps the Angels who have the best chance of getting their hands on Arenado. The guy grew up around here, and he must realize that his dream of playing for the Dodgers isn't going to happen.

To be continued… but not in the very short term.

This content was created with the help of AI.