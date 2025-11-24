Montreal’s new mayor is a Quebec Nordiques fan

The least you can do in political rap is represent your world.

Ruth Ellen Brosseau, parachuted into a county that isn't theirs and winning because of Jack Leyton's orange wave, doesn't make for a very good story, in my opinion. I know some people like it, but it goes so far against what politics should be…

An elected official has to be able to represent the people who elected him well, so staying in your riding is a must in my opinion. People from Lévis trying to become mayor of Quebec City just doesn't cut it..

In Montreal, what you want in a mayor is someone who lives there. Otherwise, how canhe/she really know what the city's citizens are going through in terms of garbage collection, bike paths or violence once the sun goes down?

Where am I going with this?

Let's just say that I was startled this weekend when a friend sent me a recent post by Geneviève Guilbault… a post in which Soraya Martinez Ferrada is seen proudly holding a Quebec Nordiques vest, not out of lost defiance as is sometimes customary between the two cities, but because she's a Nordiques fan.

Remember, she's only just been elected.

Maybe it's just me, but the mayor of Montreal should be a Montreal Canadiens fan and the mayor of Quebec a Quebec Nordiques fan. You don't have to tear your head off or follow the club's daily activities like Marc-Olivier Cook and Pat Guillet, but simply not rooting for the other city's team will do the trick..

Martinez Ferrada was born in Chile and immigrated to Montreal at the age of eight. She's a true Montrealer. I don't see the connection to the Nordiques..

In fact, the only connection is probably marketing; I'm pretty sure she did it just to get the love of Quebecers.

Except, Soraya, your world is the people of Montreal who elected you, not the people of Quebec! Leave them to Bruno Marchand, and be more delicate/sensitive in your marketing moves…

Note that I had no problem seeing a girl from Rouyn-Noranda become mayor of Montreal; Valérie Plante had been living in Montreal for 20 years when she was appointed mayor. Before you criticize me for being racist or whatever..

Extension

– I'm willing to believe that Jakub Dobes isn't having a great November, but with Samuel Montembeault's recent “performances” – and Dobes' very good game on Saturday night at the Bell Centre – I don't see how Martin St-Louis couldn't decide to go with this one on Wednesday in Salt Lake City. Still, Dobes has a 7-2-2 record so far this season.

I don't want to see Montembeault in front of the Habs net in Utah…

– The Rocket has lost several players in recent weeks, players recalled by the Canadiens following the numerous – and serious – injuries in Montreal. Nevertheless, Pascal Vincent still finds a way to win. The Rocket (12-6-0) are in first place in the North Division this morning. Laurent Dauphin is the league's top scorer and both Laval goalkeepers are off to superb starts. Cool!

– Ben Roger, one of the mainstays of 91.9 Sports / BPM Sports, recently launched a new project: 24 flambeaux. He takes us on a journey back in time, savoring the many accomplishments of the Habs over the decades. You can listen to the first two episodes HERE or during rebroadcast periods on 91.9 Montreal FM, especially on weekends.