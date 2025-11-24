Hockey

Michael Hage could (really) see himself playing with Ivan Demidov
Jonathan Di Gregorio
The Canadiens are still looking for a second center to play alongside Ivan Demidov.

Although the Russian is having a good rookie season with 17 points in 21 games, it seems he could score even more with the right player to pivot his line.

Let's just say that, with a center capable of complementing him, Demidov would probably currently be in first place for the Calder race [Atl link].

Currently, that task falls to another rookie, Oliver Kapanen, and while he's doing well with 11 points including 7 goals in 21 games, it's not an ideal situation.

The solution to the Habs' center problem, at least in the medium term, may well be Michael Hage.

In an article by Nicolas Cloutier published today on TVA Sports, we learn that the University of Michigan player would like to play alongside Demidov.

Hage loves watching the Russian forward and often thinks, with great enthusiasm, about the possibility of playing with him.

So far, the Ontario native is enjoying a very good second season in the NCAA with 20 points, including nine goals, in 16 games.

What's more, Hage puts a lot of effort into improving the lesser facets of his arsenal, such as his play without the puck, his one-on-one battles and his face-offs. These are all important elements in being a good NHL center.

In particular, the CH prospect works closely with Paul Byron, who analyzes the young player's performances and communicates with him regularly.

In fact, we could see Hage arrive in Montreal as early as this season.

Once he's finished his season with Michigan, he could join either the Canadiens or the Rocket, but only one of the two teams (due to the collective agreement). The Habs will then have to decide whether he'll play the rest of the season (and the playoffs) in Montreal or Laval.

What's more, the Wolverines could play for a long time as one of the favorite teams to win the national title, and their season could run until April 11.

Bringing in a young player so late in the season isn't ideal, and Demidov's case last year was exceptional.

However, if Michigan's season ends quickly and the context is right in Montreal, the Demidov-Hage combination could be just what we're looking for this year.


