Joshua Roy sold to Laval Rocket

We knew it was a possibility, but now it's official.

Just before hitting the road, the Canadiens announced that Joshua Roy would not be staying up there. He was traded to the Laval Rocket at the last minute.

No other personnel moves were announced today.

The Canadiens have loaned forward Joshua Roy to the Laval Rocket. pic.twitter.com/X4bh6Nwd56 – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 24, 2025

Roy had been in Montreal for a few days, due to the wave of injuries affecting the Canadiens. He played in the November 17 and November 20 games.

This morning, he was at practice because of the uncertainty surrounding Jared Davidson (who is not 100%) and Alexandre Texier, who has just arrived in town.

Roy was always likely not to follow the Canadiens down the road. And the fact that the Canadiens picked the other 13 guys simply means that all 13 can potentially play on Wednesday.

Otherwise, Roy would have been on the plane with the others.

This means that the 18 skaters who helped the Canadiens win on Saturday and the two newcomers (Adam Engstrom and Alexandre Texier) are with the Canadiens for their week on the road.

