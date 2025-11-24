Here’s why Joshua Roy is at practice this morning

This morning, the Canadiens were back in Brossard for practice.

The club will be playing on the road this week (Salt Lake City, Las Vegas and Denver are on the menu), and it will be important to build on Saturday night's game to deliver a strong performance.

What were we looking out for in practice?

1. Alexandre Texier was on the ice for the first time with his new Canadiens teammates. He'll be wearing #85 with the Canadiens.

Here are the first images of the Frenchman in practice with the Habs.

2. Joshua Roy was also present. That's no surprise, considering he wasn't traded to the Rocket… but it does mean the Canadiens currently have 14 forwards in town. That's more than usual, even on the eve of a road trip.

Will all 14 go on the road? Are all 14 relatively healthy?

If everyone can play the Mammoth, we assume Roy is 14th in the pecking order. But as long as he's in town, his chances of playing with the Habs… exist. Theoretically.

He and Florian Xhekaj helped Eric Raymond warm up the goalies this morning.

Despite the acquisition of Alexandre Texier, Joshua Roy is still with the team. He is currently seen helping the goaltenders with Éric Raymond@DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Roy #NHL pic.twitter.com/pkyLR9wId0 – Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) November 24, 2025

In reality, the plan is to see how Jared Davidson (who isn't 100%) and Alexandre Texier (who has only just arrived) feel before making a decision about Roy.

That's why the Québécois is still with the Canadiens. But what's true on the heels of practice won't necessarily be true when the guys get on the plane…

Jared Davidson a full participant in today's practice.

Josh Roy and Florian Xhekaj still here.

Think the plan was to see if Davidson was healthy and how Alex Texier was feeling after a full practice before making any roster moves.

We'll see how it shakes out later today. – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) November 24, 2025

3. Adam Engstrom, who was promoted yesterday, also practiced for the first time as an official NHL player. Will he play on Wednesday?

And if so, at whose expense?

Defenseman Felix Samson, who has often practiced with the first team in 2025, has signed his first professional contract: 3 years + 2 option years with the club. Luca Saputo and the committee preferred to sign Samson rather than Josh Nteziryayo. You have to understand that Samson is a. .. https://t.co/AIVH9AxLMX – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) November 24, 2025

– To be continued.