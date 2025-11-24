Edwin Diaz and the Mets: the length of the contract is an issue

The New York Mets have been in the news since last night (Sunday), following their deal that sent highly-regarded outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers in return for Marcus Semien.

So, David Stearns' off-season is well and truly underway, and he seems ready to do anything to improve a team that needs to put the 2025 campaign behind it.

But perhaps not everything. Indeed, in an article published after the transaction that sent Nimmo to other climes, Will Sammon of The Athletic stated that there is a stumbling block in the contract negotiations between Edwin Diaz and the Mets.

Column: In Brandon Nimmo trade, David Stearns showed sentimentality is not going to interfere with his plans – so how does that work within context of Pete Alonso, Edwin Díaz? https://t.co/TzZcw7mHeQ – Will Sammon (@WillSammon) November 24, 2025

Sammon noted that, while Diaz would like a contract similar to the five-year, $102 million deal he received from New York in November 2022, Queens' representatives would prefer to offer him a deal for fewer years, probably somewhere around three.

This poses a problem for the Mets, as one imagines that other teams would be willing to offer Diaz a five-year pact for roughly the same amount, given that he has long since proven himself to be one of the best relievers in Major League Baseball.

The Toronto Blue Jays come to mind, and while it's not customary for the club to spend on a number-one reliever, they are in desperate need of one. With a Diaz in the Jays line-up in 2025, they would have finished the season with a World Series ring.

We'll see if the Mets or Diaz are willing to put water in their wine to bring the 31-year-old back to the Big Apple. If not, he'll find himself with another Major League Baseball team willing to give him what he thinks is his true value.

This content was created with the help of AI.