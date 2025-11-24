Brandon Nimmo deal helps Red Sox

Just last night (Sunday), the Texas Rangers and New York Mets surprised the baseball world by completing a trade involving Brandon Nimmo and Marcus Semien.

While this is a game-changer for Cody Bellinger's situation on the free agent market, with the Mets now a dancing partner, it also benefits the Boston Red Sox on the trade market.

Indeed, Boston had to be excited about a deal like this, as this is a team with not one, but two quality outfielders who could potentially change addresses, namely Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu.

On the one hand, Nimmo is 32 years old and had signed an eight-year, $162 million contract with five seasons remaining. Over the past three campaigns, he has posted a batting average of .254 with 72 long balls, 250 runs batted in, 31 stolen bases and 82 doubles in 458 games played. This represents an average of 24 home runs, 83 runs batted in, 10 stolen bases and 27 doubles per year.

In comparison, Duran has played 419 games over the past three seasons and posted a .276 batting average with 45 bombs, 199 runs batted in, 82 stolen bases and 123 doubles. That's an average of 15 long balls, 66 runs produced, 27 stolen bases and 41 doubles per season. It's also worth mentioning that the outfielder is 29 years old, three years younger than Nimmo, and won't become free as a bird until 2029.

Abreu, meanwhile, has played 247 games over the past two years and is the best defensive player of the three, having already won two Gold Gloves. He won't become a free agent until 2030.

If five seasons with an expensive Nimmo can get you a Marcus Semien plus $5 million in cash, the Red Sox can get their hands on a very large package for Abreu or Duran.

