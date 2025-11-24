Alexandre Texier’s arrival doesn’t solve the Habs’ problem at the center

Credit: Kent Hughes will probably have plenty to say at his press briefing this afternoon.

Nick Suzuki, Oliver Kapanen, Jake Evans and Joe Veleno are the Canadiens' four current center players.

And we agree: they're not necessarily exceptional on paper.

The Habs signed forward Alexandre Texier to add depth to the lineup… but the Frenchman doesn't solve the club's center problem. And come to think of it, the Canadiens are one injury away from being in a bit of trouble.

Florian Xhekaj was recalled last week and can play center, too.

But still: the Canadiens will have to fix this situation, because it won't work forever either. The club isn't going to start being dominant overnight with a line of centers like this, and we know that Kent Hughes is actively looking for a guy who can help out in that area.

The Canadiens' problem at center isn't new.

It's been that way since Sean Monahan left, in fact, and the Habs have never been able to replace him. Kent Hughes tried to acquire a center this summer, and he's still on the phone trying to remedy the situation… but it's harder than you'd think too.

And the reason is simple: right now, there aren't many center players available in the National League. Teams aren't interested in parting with their players, and that makes the market a little complicated – and, above all, very expensive.

We know that Kent Hughes won't empty the club to get a center, but we also know that he's willing to overpay to help his team. You have to find a happy medium… but the important thing is to find a partner to dance with.

And that seems to be the Canadiens' biggest problem right now.

