Alexandre Texier: “I haven’t seen his offensive side in the NHL yet”

Yesterday, the Canadiens signed Alexandre Texier.

Although not a saviour, the 26-year-old Frenchman has come at the right time for the Habs, who have been hit by a number of injuries.

Although Texier has just one assist in eight games this season, one comment that has come up a lot over the past 24 hours is his great talent.

As my colleague Félix Forget reported earlier, many of his former teammates and his former coach spoke of his talent, but that the forward never really found his niche with the Blues.

Then Antoine Roussel, who was on Sortie de Zone, added another layer, saying that Texier hasn't yet reached maturity.

According to the host, we haven't yet seen his offensive side in the NHL.

Roussel played with Texier on the international scene with the French team.

So he's had a front-row seat to observe the Habs' new forward. And in his opinion, Texier's offensive potential is there.

It's still interesting for Montreal.

The forward has 30 points in 78 games in 2023-24 and 20 points in 36 games in 2021-2022.

It's really since his arrival with the Blues last year that his offensive production has plummeted, with just 11 points in 31 games.

If Texier can get back to producing around 30 points a year, he could provide an interesting element of depth on the team's third line when the injured return to action.

And if, as Roussel says, the forward has offensive potential that can stand out with the Habs, he could cause a nice surprise in Montreal.

Let's just say it's an interesting gamble for the Habs, and one that costs them absolutely nothing.

