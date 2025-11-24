Alexandre Texier: his former Saint-Louis teammates praise his (great) talent

It's now been 24 hours since Alexandre Texier joined the Habs organization. The Frenchman, whose contract with the Blues has been terminated, has decided to come and finish the season in Montreal.

And the Habs, who have a ton of injured forwards, are getting their hands on a guy who brings depth to town.

That said, there are those who believe Texier can be more than that. And among them are… the people who worked with him in Saint-Louis.

In an article for LNH.com, Jean-François Chaumont quotes Texier's former Blues teammates. And whether it's Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou or Mathieu Joseph, there's one thing that stands out: his great talent.

Thomas, in particular, gave him a lot of love in that respect.

What's even more interesting, though, is that Blues coach Jim Montgomery also concurred, noting that Texier is loaded with talent and capable of playing with a team's best players.

We're talking about the same coach who didn't let him play with the Blues. It's… interesting, and makes you wonder why he wasn't playing.

Thomas, meanwhile, has his own idea, claiming that Texier was never able to find his place in the Blues' system. And in reality, this will also be his challenge in Montreal: he'll have to find a way to make himself indispensable.

Right now, it's easier to be indispensable with so many injured players in the infirmary. But sooner or later, Kirby Dach, Patrik Laine and Alex Newhook will be back… so that only leaves a few weeks for Texier to prove he can be a long-term regular in town.

Overtime

– Speaking of the Wolf.

Do you remember them? https://t.co/foHaut2vPD – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 24, 2025

– Love this.

Arber & Florian Xhekaj meeting a lil Habs fan at an autograph signing yesterday pic.twitter.com/K9L1qsZDMV – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 24, 2025

– Attention all interested parties.

How well do you know the “General”? Test your knowledge of Andrei Markov, and enter for a chance to win a puck signed by the defenseman! Participate ↓ #GoHabsGo https://t.co/q41S1ZreuD – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 24, 2025

– Flames: if the club sells, it will be in moderation.

Darren Dreger: Re Flames: You can envision moving Kadri and Andersson, maybe some other pieces, but a full rebuild? That's a tough one – Barn Burner (11/21) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) November 24, 2025

– Whew.

Injuries are piling up for the Lightning https://t.co/mAlh9rg0kN – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 24, 2025

– Right.