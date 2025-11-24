Alexandre Texier and Adam Engstrom extra: Martin St-Louis refuses to talk about their use

Let's talk about practice.

As we mentioned this morning, there were no fewer than 14 forwards at practice. The uncertainty surrounding Alexandre Texier (who has just arrived) and Jared Davidson (who is not 100%) means that Joshua Roy is still there.

But unless only 11 other forwards are healthy, I don't think Roy will play on Wednesday.

So it's not surprising that Roy, in a group currently overflowing with extras, wasn't on a regular line at today's practice.

In fact, the 12 forwards and six defensemen who played against Toronto on Saturday were on a regular line / duo today in Brossard. Will this be the case again on Wednesday?

Head to Utah

So Adam Engstrom and Alexandre Texier, like Joshua Roy, were extras today.

And let's just say that at the press conference, the Canadiens' head coach wasn't exactly in a hurry to say when the two newcomers might play.

Tune in now to live Canadiens media practice

There's finally some internal competition – and that's a good thing.

Not only do we not know when the two guys might play, we also don't know who the two new guys might play with, if they're called upon to jump on the ice Wednesday.

Nothing is clear at the moment.

I think Texier may take a few days before starting to play… but I wouldn't wait too long before actually playing Engstrom.

It should also be noted that St-Louis doesn't know Texier and doesn't want to judge him before getting to know him well. We're talking about the player, but also the man.

St-Louis knows, however, that the Frenchman has potential.

– Oliver Kapanen plays great hockey.

Habs coach Martin St. Louis today on Oliver Kapanen & Ivan Demidov: "I feel Kapi has allowed me not to protect Demi against other teams. It's also that Demi has shown me that he can be trusted out there on both sides but I think Kapi helps that a lot." "Kapi is always in a…

"I didn't hesitate": the Canadiens were Alexandre Texier's number one option.

