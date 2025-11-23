Top-5: Mikko Rantanen sent off again for a vicious hit

It was a big day for hockey yesterday in the National Hockey League, with 12 consecutive hours of action across 12 games.

There were plenty of highlights on a day of hockey that ended with 73 total goals in 12 games.

Here are some of the highlights.

1. Mikko Rantanen ejected for another dirty hit on the boards

After being ejected from the game against the New York Islanders earlier this week for a hard double-check on Alexander Romanov's back, you'd think Mikko Rantanen would have calmed down.

Especially after seeing Patrick Roy's reaction.

But in the end, just the opposite happened, as the Dallas Stars' Finnish forward was once again ejected from a game last night.

In a 3-2 shootout loss to the Calgary Flames, Rantanen served up another tough double-check late in the second period, earning himself another game misconduct.

Mikko Rantanen receives 5 and a game for this hit, in a game he shouldn't have been playing in because of his 5-minute boarding major on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/k8pfSlYS92 – Drew Livingstone (@ProducerDrew_) November 23, 2025

Jonathan Huberdeau came to the defense of Matt Coronato (who thankfully finished the game) by throwing down the gloves.

Rantanen should have been suspended for his dirty hit on Romanov, but lo and behold, he was playing last night instead, and served up another one.

Let's see if he gets suspended this time.

“This one tonight, there's no excuse for it.” The panel share their thoughts on Mikko Rantanen's second game misconduct in three games. pic.twitter.com/XXphkG90Hx – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 23, 2025

2. Mitch Marner commits a horrible turnover in overtime

Things aren't going well for the Toronto Maple Leafs, and that's largely due to the departure of star player Mitch Marner, who left for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Meanwhile, Marner has been rolling along in Vegas, racking up points at a respectable rate without making any noise.

However, even though Marner is no longer with the Leafs, a certain Leaf element has remained within him, and we saw it last night.

True to his old bad habits that brought him a lot of criticism in Toronto, Marner committed a horrible turnover in overtime, giving the Anaheim Ducks victory on a silver platter.

QUACK QUACK Cutter Gauthier takes advantage of a turnover and buries the Subway Canada OT Winner for the Ducks pic.twitter.com/JgjiEfLew7 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 23, 2025

As you can see, Cutter Gauthier didn't need much to give his team a 4-3 victory.

He received a magnificent pass from Marner, and took advantage of it with an excellent shot to score his 13th goal and 26th point of the campaign in just 22 games.

It was a big mistake on Marner's part, reminding us of his poor play and mental errors with the Leafs.

Still, even if the former Leaf isn't at his best yet with the Golden Knights, he's still scoring a point a game with his 21 points, including four goals, in 21 games.

3. Oilers vs Panthers: the first chapter of this season goes to the Oilers

It was the first time this season that the two finalists of the last two Stanley Cup finals met, and let's just say it was quite a game.

There was a lot of talent, but above all a lot of intensity on the ice, as the following sequence shows.

Is this Greer UFC style takedown of Fredric a suspendable action? #Oilers

pic.twitter.com/mTvg4RXMXF – Paul Almeida (@AzorcanGlobal) November 23, 2025

In the end, the Oilers won 6-3 (two empty-net goals), thanks in large part to the two goals scored by Jack Roslovic, who represents quite a signing for the Oilers, with his 17 points, including nine goals, in 22 games.

4. Fourth defeat in a row for the Rangers

Things are really bad for the New York Rangers, and now, in addition to their home woes, they can't win away from home either.

Last night, they suffered their third consecutive defeat away from home, making it four in a row overall.

They lost 3-2 to the Utah Mammoth.

In short, things are going badly for the Rangers, who find themselves in 14th place in the Eastern Conference, one point ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

5. Logan Thompson ousted from Lightning game

After making the Montreal Canadiens look bad on Thursday, the Washington Capitals hosted the Tampa Bay Lightning last night.

On this occasion, with Charlie Lindgren ex officio in Montreal, the Caps' #1 goaltender, Logan Thompson, got the start.

It didn't go as planned, however, as Thompson was sent off after allowing four goals on his first six shots.

So things aren't going so well for the Canadiens' goalie at the moment.

Logan Thompson has gone from not allowing more than 2 goals in any of his first nine starts, to allowing at least 3 in four of his past six. Defense has been leaky last few games, so not all on him. – Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) November 23, 2025

The Lightning won 5-3 with only 16 shots on goal.

Brandon Hagel scored four points, including two goals.

Overtime

– Here are all yesterday's results.

12 hours of nonstop hockey has wrapped up with 73 goals scored across all 12 games.#NHLStats: https://t.co/lGW2DPYMrq pic.twitter.com/Hagy3MwVM7 – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 23, 2025

– Here are yesterday's top scorers.

– Today's NHL schedule: six games.