There may be something going on between the Habs and the Blues, says Darren Dreger

Several National League teams are looking to make a deal at the moment.

The Canadiens is one of them.

But the market is quiet because available players aren't running around in the NHL. As a result, prices are high, and this may be holding back some GMs in the four corners of the Bettman circuit.

On the other hand, it could open the floodgates when we see our first transaction. And the Habs are clearly worth keeping an eye on… because there could be something going on between the Montreal team and the one in St. Louis.

According to Darren Dreger(Barn Burner), the Blues have been keeping a close eye on Thursday's game against the Capitals… and it should also be noted that Peter Chiarelli was on hand last night, as a scout at the Bell Centre.

Interesting stuff.

Darren Dreger: There are no shortage of GMs looking to buy; Kent Hughes of the Canadiens…I know that St. Louis [Blues] was all over that Habs game last night, so maybe there's something going on between the Blues and Canadiens – Barn Burner (11/21) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) November 23, 2025

It's far from the first time we've heard that the Blues – Habs connection is making noise.

Kent Hughes had his nose in the Jordan Kyrou file for several weeks this summer… and it looks like that rumour still refuses to die.

Oh, and the two teams also made a trade (Bolduc vs Mailloux) earlier this summer. Kent Hughes and Doug Armstrong know each other and they've already created a certain connection so they can move together…

But the connection is even easier to make when you look at the situation of the two clubs.

The Canadiens want to add a player to their roster to get some help, the recent failures have hurt… and the idea of picking up a guy who can help right now is on the table and it's no secret. On the other hand, the Blues are off to a disastrous start to the season and we're starting to hear a lot of rumours in Saint-Louis.

I wouldn't be surprised to see the two clubs make a deal in the near future. Then again, especially when there really seems to be something going on right now between the two teams…

It's practice break for the Canadiens today after a great win last night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. They'll be back in practice this Monday in Brossard before their 3-game trip away. Their trip will include Utah on Wednesday, Vegas on Friday…

A whole lot of love for Matthew Schaefer from the Martin family

BREAKING: Aaron Rodgers will not play today. Mike Tomlin told @EvanWashburn that Mason Rudolph will start against the #Bears.

