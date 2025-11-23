Round-up of Habs prospects: Alexander Zharovsky scores a fine A.N. goal

And yes, as you'll have gathered from my title, it's the return of your favorite series to the world.

Alexander Zharovsky – Right wing – age 18

After five games off the scoresheet, the Habs' Russian prospect finally started producing again this morning.

Zharovsky picked up a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win for Ufa's Salavat Yulaev over Nizhnekamsk's Neftekhimik.

The Habs prospect first picked up an assist in a shorthanded situation, then cut back a play to initiate a two-on-one that tied the game.

2-on-1 shorthanded rush? Alexander Zharovsky and Vladislav Yefremov got this.

And then, early in the third period, Zharovsky put his team ahead with a superb powerplay shot.

Alexander Zharovsky ends five-game scoreless streak! The 18-year-old leads the team with 17 points.

The Habs' second-round pick (34th overall) in the last NHL Entry Draft had a very good game overall, and led his team in scoring.

His 17 points, including seven goals, in 21 games make him his team's leading scorer, despite missing eight games at the start of the season due to injury.

Zharovsky is having an excellent season for an 18-year-old rookie, and his production is impressive, especially considering he's playing on one of the KHL's worst teams.

Michael Hage – Center – age 19

Here's another top-notch forward prospect for the Canadiens who stood out this weekend.

Hage scored a goal last night in the University of Michigan's 8-1 win over Ohio State University.

#GoHabsGo prospect Michael Hage with his 9th of the season.

This is his 9th goal of the season, bringing his point total to 20 in 16 games, a very interesting crop for the Habs prospect.

We'll continue to keep a close eye on him, as he could very well join the Habs by the end of the season, should the University of Michigan see its season end early.

It would be very interesting to see him in NHL action this season.

